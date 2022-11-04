JUST IN
Servotech Power Systems bags Rs 46 cr order from BPCL to supply EV chargers
After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023
GE Aerospace, Tata Advanced Systems extend $1 billion long term contract
What the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation's new avatar will look like
Byju's ropes in Messi as global brand ambassador for its social initiative
Google India and Facebook India's combined revenue up 77 per cent in FY22
Reliance to enter salon business, in talks with Naturals chain: Report
Byju's ropes in Messi as global brand ambassador for social initiative EFA
'Return home': Twitter to start laying off employees today, shuts office
Govt-owned NaBFID plans to increase headcount to 150 by end of FY24
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Gillette India's Q1 profit rises 5.9% on demand for grooming products
Business Standard

Reliance Retail to foray into salon business by acquiring Naturals: Report

With this, Reliance Retail will directly compete with Hindustan Unilever's Lakme and other brands like Geetanjali

Topics
Reliance Retail | Merger and Acquisition | Hindustan Shipyard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail is looking to make deeper inroads into India. The company is in talks to buy a 49 per cent stake in Naturals Salon & Spa, adding the salon business to its portfolio. With this, as reported in the Economic Times (ET), the company will directly compete with Hindustan Unilever's Lakme and other brands like Geetanjali.

An executive aware of the matter told ET that the company is in the final stages of acquiring about 49 per cent stake in Groom India Salons & Spa, the parent company of Naturals salon.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, in which the spa business was among the worst hit, the CEO of Grooms India Salon & Spa asked the government for financial aid via social media.

"Salon segment has a lot of potential and Reliance is entering the segment at a right time. Most salons run on a franchise model and this space could see more such strategic acquisitions by bigger organised companies, apart from attracting financial investors," Gaurav Marya, chairman, of Franchise India told ET.

"The talks are at a nascent stage. Covid impacted every business and salon was probably the worst impacted. But in the last seven months, business has been robust and Covid is not the reason why we are diluting stake," said CK Kumaravel, CEO, of Naturals Salon & Spa, as quoted by ET.

The company will aim to grow four to five times in the next few years. It has around 700 outlets in India.

In line with many salon brands that have started their own beauty products business, Reliance Retail will also reportedly start its standalone beauty business.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Retail

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.