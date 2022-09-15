JUST IN
Tata Sons to raise $500 mn in offshore loan, backed by BofA, SMB
YES Bank to sell all its NPAs to JC Flowers ARC by December: Report
Edtech start-up upGrad acquires corporate training solutions firm Centum
Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report
Fully committed to investing in Maharashtra: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal
DealShare customer base reaches 20 mn with most from tier 2 and 3 cities
Office space absorption to touch 53-57 mn sq ft by 2022-end: Report
Srei lenders want more upfront cash from bidders; decision likely on Sep 17
Vedanta Ltd bags two coal commercial mines in e-auction in Odisha
Regulators must apply same rules for public and private cos: Deepak Parekh
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Sons to raise $500 mn in offshore loan, backed by BofA, SMB
Business Standard

Reliance Retail to seek doubling of borrowing limit to Rs 1 trillion

According to the Reliance Retail's annual reports, the company will seek shareholders' approval in the September 30 annual general meeting

Topics
BS Web Reports | Reliance Retail | Market borrowings

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reliance, Reliance Industries

To boost its growth and expansion, Reliance Retail has reportedly sought shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing limit from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 trillion. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the company borrowed Rs 40,000 crore in FY22.

According to the company's annual reports, the company will seek shareholders' approval in the September 30 Annual General Meeting (AGM), ET reported.

In its AGM in August, Reliance stated that Reliance Retail will start its FMCG business and set up over 2,000 brick-and-mortar stores annually.

According to ET, out of Rs 40,000 crore, long-term borrowings accounted for Rs 12,021 crore on long-term borrowings and Rs 28,735 crore on short-term loans. Also, Rs 30,000 crore was spent on expanding its store presence.

"Considering that the bulk of the existing debt is short-term which needs to be repaid within a year, it is possible that Reliance Retail may be looking to refinance the short-term loans to ease the cash flow," an expert told ET.

In 2021, Reliance Retail sought shareholders' approval to borrow Rs 50,000 crore in a year.

Reliance Retail's standalone revenue for 2021-22 stood at Rs 1.9 trillion, up 29 per cent year-on-year. The net profit was recorded at Rs 4,934 crore. The EBITDA was at an all-time high of Rs 10,365 crore.

The company currently has over 14,385 stores in India. In the last financial year, the company doubled its warehousing and fulfilment capabilities. The company has 193 million registered customers.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 12:37 IST

`
.