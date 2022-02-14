Reliance's Jio Platforms, SES announce JV for satellite broadband services

Jio Platforms of and SES on Monday announced a announce joint venture for satellite-based services, joining a telecom sweepstakes for the business.

Jio Platforms and SES will own 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity stake in the joint venture respectively. "The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES’s satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES,” said the a press statement from the two sides.

The joint venture will be called Jio Space Technology Limited and it will deliver affordable services in India "leveraging satellite technology”.