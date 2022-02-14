Reliance's Jio Platforms, SES announce JV for satellite broadband services

-
ALSO READ
Jio picks up 25% stake in deep tech start-up Two Platforms for $15 million
Five years of Reliance Jio: From disruption to data revolution
Jio Platforms' net profit up 8.8% to Rs 3,795 crore in third quarter
Reliance Jio delays launch of low-cost smartphone amid chip shortage
Jio joins Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, goes for 20% hike in tariffs
-
Jio Platforms of Reliance Industries and SES on Monday announced a announce joint venture for satellite-based broadband services, joining a telecom sweepstakes for the business.
Jio Platforms and SES will own 51 per cent and 49 per cent equity stake in the joint venture respectively. "The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES’s satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES,” said the a press statement from the two sides.
The joint venture will be called Jio Space Technology Limited and it will deliver affordable broadband services in India "leveraging satellite technology”.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU