Reliance to pick up 40% stake in Manish Malhotra's company

The designer firm will use the investment to expand to global markets, said a statement from the company

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Brands Ltd and fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Friday announced a strategic partnership under which RBL will pick up 40 per cent stake in the designer's eponymous brand MM Styles Private Limited. This is the first external investment for the brand, which had so far been privately held by the designer.

The designer firm will use the investment to expand to global markets, said a statement from the company.

First Published: Fri, October 15 2021. 19:25 IST

