Religare Finvest case: ED files charge sheet against Singh brothers

The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at (RFL).

The final report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav, also named former CMD of Religare Enterprises (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58) as an accused.

In the charge sheet, filed by ED’s Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, the probe agency has accused all three of money laundering, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued production warrant against them for January 20. The ED also named RHC Holdings as an accused.

It said the accused had acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 150 crore through Star Artworks, derived out of criminal activities and utilised the amount in repayment of its existing liability towards RFL by projecting it as untainted.

Religare said in a statement that ED’s move vindicates its claim that the erstwhile promoters and Godhwani were at the helm of affairs when the frauds were committed and used the powers vested in them to commit fraud by siphoning off money from REL and RFL through shell entities controlled by the brothers.