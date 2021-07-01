Removed 1,253 posts, says Koo in first compliance report under new IT rules

platform Koo has become the first homegrown company to publish a compliance report under the new IT rules. The Bengaluru-based startup said that going forward it will publish the report on the first day of each month.

According to the company, during June, 5,502 Koos were reported by users of which 1,253 were removed, while a notification was sent to users individually to remove the rest of the 4,249 Koos within one hour.

“As Koo gains traction across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction,” said Aprayameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo.

The platform said it also took steps to moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 per cent, that is 1,996 were removed while other action was taken against the rest 52,239, including overlay, blurring, and warning.

“Koo brings together creators who can express themselves in an Indian language and connectors to consume information in that language. no longer has to be limited to those who speak, think, read and write in English,” said Manyank Bidwatka, Co-founder, Koo.

Under the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all that qualify as significant intermediaries such as Google, Twitter, Facebook and Indian platforms such as ShareChat, Koo and Chingari have to come up with compliance reports. Google India has already published its first report under the new rules.