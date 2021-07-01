Removed 1,253 posts, says Koo in first compliance report under new IT rules

-
ALSO READ
After Nigeria bans Twitter, India's Koo eyes an expansion opportunity
Here's how Twitter and Google have reacted to India's new digital rules
A dive into the fate of FB, Twitter, WhatsApp as new IT rules deadline ends
Govt announces new guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms
Govt tightens grip over OTT content, announces self-regulatory body
-
Social media platform Koo has become the first homegrown company to publish a compliance report under the new IT rules. The Bengaluru-based startup said that going forward it will publish the report on the first day of each month.
According to the company, during June, 5,502 Koos were reported by users of which 1,253 were removed, while a notification was sent to users individually to remove the rest of the 4,249 Koos within one hour.
“As Koo gains traction across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction,” said Aprayameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo.
The platform said it also took steps to moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 per cent, that is 1,996 were removed while other action was taken against the rest 52,239, including overlay, blurring, and warning.
“Koo brings together creators who can express themselves in an Indian language and connectors to consume information in that language. Social media no longer has to be limited to those who speak, think, read and write in English,” said Manyank Bidwatka, Co-founder, Koo.
Under the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all companies that qualify as significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Twitter, Facebook and Indian platforms such as ShareChat, Koo and Chingari have to come up with compliance reports. Google India has already published its first report under the new rules.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU