ReNew Energy Global announces a share buyback worth $250 million

-
ALSO READ
ReNew Power seals merger with RMG II, shares trade on Nasdaq from Tuesday
Star Cement falls 6% as stock trades ex-share buyback
Ajanta Pharma gains 5% on share buyback plan, board to meet on Dec 28
ReNew Power SPAC: RMG Acquisition Corp shareholders' vote in August
Infosys hits new high, trades above share buyback price of Rs 1,750
-
ReNew Energy Global (ReNew), the listed parent of Indian renewable energy company ReNew Power, has announced a share buyback worth $250 million just six months after getting listed on the Nasdaq index in the US.
In an exchange notification, ReNew said its board has authorised a new $250 million share repurchase program to buy back Class A ordinary shares.
The stock price of ReNew has fallen from its listing price of $11 apiece in August to $6.26 currently, which is a slight recovery from the low of $5.06 apiece it hit in December.
Moody’s Investors Service in a recent note said the share buyback is “credit negative” for ReNew Power. The extent of the credit impact of the buyback will depend on whether ReNew will spend the entire amount announced, and if the initiatives identified by its management to restore its liquidity buffer can be successfully executed within a timely manner, Moody’s said.
The company said the share repurchase would be funded through cash received from the recent sale of its solar rooftop portfolio. The notification also said the company is evaluating “further offers to sell minority interests of assets at similar indicated valuation multiples”.
Spencer Ng, vice-president, Moody’s Investors Service, said, “ReNew has sufficient cash to fund the planned buyback, having raised $610 million of equity in August 2021, but the transaction will reduce the liquidity headroom available within its existing capital structure to absorb further delays in revenue collection or to fund its growth projects if capital market conditions remain volatile.”
In its preliminary results posted on Nasdaq, ReNew reported adjusted Ebitda of Rs 4,245 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, and Rs 1,055 crore for Q3FY22.
The firm’s gross debt as on December 31 stood at Rs 41,100 crore.
Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer of ReNew, said in the exchange statement, “This stock repurchase illustrates our confidence in the strength and resilience of our business model as well as our long-term growth prospects. Given our robust balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, the flexibility to opportunistically repurchase shares while concurrently executing our growth plan underscores our commitment to a shareholder enhancing, returns focused capital allocation strategy.”
ReNew took the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route to get listed on the Nasdaq last August.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU