PGCIL board approves Rs 425 crore fresh equity investment in EESL
ReNew Power enters hydro sector, acquires Larsen & Toubro unit

As part of the deal with L&T, ReNew will take over L&T Utta­ranchal Hydropower, whi­ch owns the Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project (SBHEP), from L&T Power Development

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

ReNew entered Indian bond market in 2015 with three issuances of Rs 400 cr, Rs 280 cr and Rs 451 cr
ReNew Power said the add­ition of SBHEP, which has a pondage capacity of 2-3 hours, adds 200–300 Mw of low-cost hydro storage to ReNew’s portfolio.

Infrastructure major Lar­sen & Toubro (L&T) sold its 99-megawatt (Mw) hydro power project to ReNew Power, marking its entry in the hydro sector.

Separately, ReNew, which is set to list on the New York Sto­ck Exchange, also acquired 260 Mw/330Mwp of operating sol­ar project in Telangana. It peg­ged the combined enterprise value of the two acquisitions, including L&T’s project, at Rs 2,850 crore ($384 million).

As part of the deal with L&T, ReNew will take over L&T Utta­ranchal Hydropower, whi­ch owns the Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project (SBHEP), from L&T Power Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. ReNew will also absorb the project operations team of SBHEP. The sale consideration is Rs 985 crore, said a statement by L&T, and the transaction is expected to be closed before September 30. L&T company said, this is in line with the L&T’s focus of divesting non-core assets and improving shareholder value.

“This development is a significant step in our effort to unlock the value of some of our power development assets to streamline and allocate capital to create long-term value for our shareholders,” said D K Sen, whole-time director of L&T, adding that they are aim­ing to become a more ass­et-light organisation.

As the project is operati­onal, there would be no cons­truction cost for ReNew. Add­itionally, it was commissioned after March 2019, the power purchase from this project can be used to avail Hydropower Purchase Obligation (HPO) by the procurers. HPO requires states/discoms to meet a cert­ain portion of their energy de­m­and from hydro power.

ReNew Power said the add­ition of SBHEP, which has a pondage capacity of 2-3 hours, adds 200–300 Mw of low-cost hydro storage to ReNew’s portfolio. Last year, ReNew won the country’s first round-the-clock renewable project, which will have a hybrid capacity, including 0.9 Gw wind power, 0.4 Gw solar power, along with corresponding energy storage with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore.

Sumant Sinha, ReNew Po­w­­er’s CEO, said the firm will acquire more hydro assets as they offer the best clean balancing sources for intermittent renewable energy. Hydro po­wer and gas-based power projects are used for balancing purposes due to their quick start-up time. While coal is used as base power, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are intermittent. Hydro is used to iron out the intermittency of solar and wind.

First Published: Wed, August 11 2021. 21:46 IST

