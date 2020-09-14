Renewable, T&D assets dominate PFC & REC loan books as thermal loses steam

India’s two leading power sector financiers Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) are witnessing a marked shift in their lending portfolio owing to the stress in thermal power generation and no new private investment in the sector. Renewable energy and transmission & distribution (T&D) sectors have witnessed record growth in lending from these two institutions.

Loans to the T&D sector by PFC have grown by 387 per cent in the past five years while in REC, the growth is 43.12 per cent. In comparison, loan assets in thermal power generation have ...