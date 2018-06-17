Rentickle to RentMojo, rental start-ups finding new routes to enter homes

With the rise of sharing economy, India has seen a boom in rental start-ups over the last few years. Rental furniture service, in particular, has witnessed an uptake in the country with many young professionals and students opting to ‘rent’ assets rather than ‘buy’ as they move from one city to another.

According to industry estimates, furniture rental market in India is estimated to be worth $3 billion. Even as rentals online provide easy access to product and services at an attractive price-point to consumers, it continues to be a capital intensive ...