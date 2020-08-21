JUST IN
Replacement demand, expansion to support revenue growth for Amara Raja

The company outperformed Exide for the fifth consecutive quarter

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Steady replacement demand, improvement in telecom segment and market share gains are positive signs for Amara Raja Batteries. Expansion into new segments could add to incremental revenues over the next few quarters.

The near-term trigger for the stock, however, has been the June quarter results. The Q1 show not only beat analyst estimates but was better than peer, Exide Industries leading to a 9 per cent gain in the stock price. Though revenues and operating profit were down 37-45 per cent y-o-y they were above estimates led by auto replacement, telecom and home uninterruptible power ...

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 18:43 IST

