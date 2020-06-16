Traders advise caution as retail activity in F&O segment picks up

Retail investors are showing more interest in the futures and options (F&O) segment, with share of such activity rising to 41 per cent in April, as against last 12-month average of 38 per cent.

Market participants say that heightened volatility in is attracting investors to take advantage of the sharp swings.

“Spike in volatility gives more opportunities to a trader as against when are flattish or consolidating. At our end, we have also seen interest of retail clients in more than double on a year-on-year basis,” said Jimeet Modi, chief executive officer at Samco Securities.

In year-to-date, -- volatility gauge for markets -- has jumped as much as eight-fold touching high of 83.61 in March.

However, market participants say that high exposures to F&O can be risky for retail participants, as large swings in unfavourable direction can quickly erode capital.

On Tuesday, Nifty (which is widely traded in F&O) opened with gains of over two per cent, before reports of skirmishes on border between and India China pulled the frontline index in the red zone. Later, it recovered to end with one per cent gains.

“Investors that had started to build positions with put options, expecting deeper correction, were caught off-guard, incurring heavy losses,” said a dealer with a broking firm.





For instance, Nifty put option with strike price of 9,900, saw its premium touch day’s high of Rs 246, before seeing an erosion of 54 per cent from these levels. “Such moves led to capital erosion for investors taking large positions on the put side,” he added.

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath says that retail investors should enter the F&O segment only with the money they can afford to lose. “At any point of time, investors should not have more than 5-10 per cent of their portfolio exposed to F&O,” he said.

He says limits introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on institutional investors in F&O segment towards the end of March could contribute to even proportion for retail investors in F&O volume mix.

Effective March 23, Sebi introduced certain limits on institutional investors to curb short-selling, allowing naked long-short positions in F&O segment under certain conditions.

However, some of the experts say this could be a temporary spike and retail investors’ interest could subside going ahead.

"During the lockdown, we have seen trader interest in markets go up. Employees who are holed up in their homes seem to have turned traders taking bets on short-term moves to gain from daily market volatility,” said Deepak Jasani, head-retail research at HDFC Securities.

“Those with larger risk-appetite are trading in F&O. However, only few will end up making money in this temporary distraction as study, discipline and money management principles take time to be imbibed," he added.