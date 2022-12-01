JUST IN
IBC process: Resolution and distribution of funds may be separated
IBC process: Resolution and distribution of funds may be separated

IBC amendments likely in the Budget Session, MCA also rethinking priority given to govt dues in the waterfall mechanism

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The government is considering an amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to separate the process of resolution of a bankrupt firm from the distribution of funds received from the successful bidder to enable a faster takeover of the distressed company, a senior government official told Business Standard.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:39 IST

