Resolution plan for ACCIL approved by NCLT, says JSW Steel subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
NCLAT's resolution professional ruling: Several bankruptcy cases face delay
JSW Steel-Bhushan Power buy may hit Enforcement Directorate hurdle
NCLT needs clear set of protocols to flatten bankruptcy curve, say experts
SBI invokes personal guarantees of Bhushan Power & Steel promoter
JSW to raise $1 bn from overseas, domestic markets to retire debt
-
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel today said that the resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel Coated Products Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the primary steel producer, for insolvent Asian Colour Coated Ispat Limited (ACCIL) has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Haryana-based Asian Colour Coated Ispat Limited also has facility in Maharashtra and combined they have a total capacity of 1 million tonne.
JSW Steel had emerged the highest bidder for the company in June last year with an offer of Rs 1,550 crore. In March, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had excluded the lockdown period for counting of the ‘resolution process’ under Section 12 of the IBC. The debt resolution automatically was extended for the lockdown.
Meanwhile, JSW Steel is awaiting results of the litigation initiated against the acquisition by former Bhushan Power promoters. The Mumbai-based steel producer has acquired Monnet Ispat for Rs 2,875 crore in 2018 under the insolvency and bankruptcy (IBC) process.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU