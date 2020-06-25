Resolution professionals latch on to older cases, new restructuring windows

While stressed may have got a breather from loan defaults with the suspension of insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) provisions that trigger insolvency, many resolution professionals may be facing the brunt of an unexpected loss in business.

Many firms, industry experts said, had expanded their insolvency division in the past one year with a rising number of CIRP applications being filed. “While the big ones will not see much impact, smaller firms will face issues,” Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder, Corporate Professionals.





A person who did not wish to be quoted said that many who had got the statutory clearance to work as resolution professionals are exploring other avenues. “One of the sources of revenue was the notices for debt that were sent to on behalf of vendors and banks. With the threshold also being increased to Rs 1 crore lesser notices are now being sent by lawyers,” an IBC expert said.

While many banks are trying to push for internal restructuring of loans instead of IBC, too are exploring such options. “IBC is like a bloodless coup...This buffer time that companies have got due to suspension could be used by them to put their houses in order. They will not want to risk losing ownership by getting drawn into IBC,” Vijay added.

While this may have dashed hopes that there will be a surge in insolvency cases once the Covid crisis is over, many feel differently. “The loss of revenues and fixed costs incurred by the businesses are real and cannot be recouped in the short term. The problem has not gone, it has just got postponed. It is widely predicted that there will be a big jump in new insolvency filings once this period of 'moratorium' is over in 6 or 12 months,” Ashish Chhawchharia, partner & head-restructuring services, Grant Thornton said.



There are more than 13,000 applications for IBC currently pending in the national company law tribunal, where the matters are being heard only if they are considered urgent. With such a large number of cases still in the pipeline, resolution professionals feel there is still a lot of work to go around.

“This short-term suspension will not make a huge difference to the insolvency business of firms...there are a lot of cases already filed and are pending admission by the NCLT. In fact, this may just help in declogging the courts and make the process smoother,” Chhawchharia added.

The IBC suspension only applies to default that has happened for a six month period starting March 25 and an application can still be admitted for defaults before that period. However, extension of deadlines for insolvency proceedings has created another challenge for RPs. “Costs have risen..Meeting the expenses and keeping the operations going has become a problem….People start invoking bank guarantees which becomes an issue,” a resolution professional said.





Many of such professionals pride themselves in the network they have built with lenders and investors and feel they still might have a role to play in liasoning and bringing third parties to the table. “There seems to be a shift from the mandated IBC proceedings to your more operational restructuring ...People have to keep their ears open and have to be open to other possibilities as well such as operational restructuring by corporates,” the resolution professional added.

With the government planning to bring in a special resolution framework for MSMEs, pending applications and huge demand for restructuring, the pool of around 3,000 resolution professionals in the country is likely to see busy days ahead.