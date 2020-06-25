Walk-ins, print ads: How firms scramble for labour amid Covid-19 crisis

Walk-ins, call centres, print ads, and mobile apps weren’t the topmost options for Indian construction and capital goods companies when it came to hiring labour. They mainly depended on sourcing through contractors, but in the Covid-19 affected world every option is being looked at afresh.

These companies require labourers in large numbers, but face a crunch because of the exodus of migrants after the lockdown was imposed. Hiring locally available labour is an option. For instance, on June 15, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) issued an ...