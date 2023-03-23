Reveal HealthTech raises $4 mn in seed funding from W Health Ventures

Reveal HealthTech, a technology start-up, has raised $4 million in seed funding from W Health Ventures, a healthcare-focused.



The company will use the funds raised to scale its operations, hire talent, expand its customer base, and develop foundational technology capabilities. This is W Health's first investment in the technology services segment.

"As technology takes centre stage in driving transformation, the industry needs partners that can help drive purposeful adoption of technology in building new Digital Care Pathways. At Reveal HealthTech, we seek to address this need by providing healthcare-specific engineering excellence complemented by clinical expertise and strategic insights," said Sanchit Mullick, founder and CEO of Reveal HealthTech.

"W Health Ventures' global expertise and focus on the health-tech sector gives us an inside track on the challenges faced by the industry and will help accelerate our journey to being an industry leading player in this domain," he added.

Founded by Mullick, Salim Afshar and Andrew Bravo, Reveal HealthTech provides technology services to healthcare through engineering, clinical, and strategic support. The company aims to partner with healthcare firms across the globe, especially in the US.

The company claims to have partnered with 150,000 engineers who have built products for the US healthcare industry.

"With technology spending in the US healthcare sector growing at 13 per cent CAGR, and healthcare regulations constantly changing, there is a clear need for an agile and sector-focused technology services company that understands the challenges faced by other healthcare companies," said Pankaj Jethwani, Partner, W Health Ventures.

"Reveal's differentiated approach makes them the ideal player to catalyse the positive change towards a tech-driven healthcare ecosystem. We're thrilled to partner with Sanchit and his leadership team, who possess extensive expertise in technology, healthcare strategy, and care delivery," he added.