Reversing revenue fall top priority for new Voda Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar

Ravinder Takkar, an old hand at Vodafone Group who has served across the globe, has taken charge of operations of the beleaguered telecom major at a time when it is struggling to arrest its revenue fall, loss of customers and allay investor concerns as its stock continues to be bearish. Vodafone Idea’s stock has fallen over 82 per cent since the merger in August last year.

Sources indicate that there is no major plan to move away from the 'five pillar' strategy the company had adopted around the time of the merger. Instead, it would focus on executing it better. The ...