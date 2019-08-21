Vodafone's India woes

Balesh Sharma stepping down and Ravinder Takkar taking over as the CEO of Vodafone Idea are not ordinary events in the life of a company. If analysts are to be believed, the latest top-level change will determine where the telecom company is headed.

For the UK-based telco, a leading player in the world in terms of market value and subscriber numbers, India has been an expensive bet and giving Takkar the top job seems to be a final attempt on its part in gaining shareholder confidence. If this doesn’t work, exit may be the only way out for the telco, caught in a never-ending tariff war. ...