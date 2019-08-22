The 'invisible observer': Ravinder Takkar takes charge of Vodafone Idea

Ravinder Takkar, the new managing director and chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, has been the man overseeing the complex merger ever since the UK-based telecom operator began talking to Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Idea Cellular for what turned out to be a $23-billion integration.

A Vodafone Group insider with more than 25 years in the telco across geographies, he's like the eyes and ears of the multinational in India. What's striking about Takkar is that everyone in Vodafone Idea seems to acknowledge the overarching role he has played since the merger talks, but few can say ...