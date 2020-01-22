Review existing gas pricing on opportunity cost of imported gas: ONGC chief

India’s move towards gas-based economy has slowed because of the gap in its domestic natural gas production and the market’s inability to absorb the high cost of imported LNG. In an interview with Jyoti Mukul, Shashi Shanker, chairman and managing director of India’s biggest oil and gas producer ONGC, talks about India’s transition to gas and hopes for a better price for domestic gas.

Edited Excerpts: 1. What in your view would be the change in energy dynamics in India as the world undergoes energy transition for a greener future? In the last 4-5 years, the ...