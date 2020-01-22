JUST IN
Axis Bank Q3 net profit misses Street estimates, up 5% YoY at Rs 1,757 cr

RBL Bank's PBT dips 72.2% to Rs 93.88 cr in third-quarter ending Dec 2019
Business Standard

Review existing gas pricing on opportunity cost of imported gas: ONGC chief

In an interview with Jyoti Mukul, ONGC chairman talks about India's move towards a gas-based economy, future of ONGC and the rise of renewable energy in India

Jyoti Mukul 

India’s move towards gas-based economy has slowed because of the gap in its domestic natural gas production and the market’s inability to absorb the high cost of imported LNG. In an interview with Jyoti Mukul, Shashi Shanker, chairman and managing director of India’s biggest oil and gas producer ONGC, talks about India’s transition to gas and hopes for a better price for domestic gas.

Edited Excerpts: 1. What in your view would be the change in energy dynamics in India as the world undergoes energy transition for a greener future? In the last 4-5 years, the ...

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 17:56 IST

