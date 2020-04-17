Reviewing govt order on refund for tickets booked during lockdown: Vistara

A day after the Centre stated that air passengers can ask for full refunds for tickets booked during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3, Vistara said it is "reviewing" the order and will comply once the government clarifies some of its aspects.

Several passengers have complained on social media against Indian airlines for giving refunds for flights cancelled due to the lockdown and instead issuing credit vouchers for future travel.

"We are reviewing the ministry's notification on refunds for bookings affected in the lockdown and will comply once the authorities have clarified some aspects of it, Vistara spokesperson said.

India imposed a lockdown for 21 days on March 25 and then extended it till May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the lockdown.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Death toll crosses 450 in India, confirmed case at 13,835

On Thursday, the Civil Ministry ordered that if a passenger has booked tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to May 3, and if the airline has received the payment during the first phase of lockdown itself, the passenger can ask the airline to issue a full refund.

The refund must be given within three weeks from the date of the request for cancellation, the ministry said.

The US government earlier this month asked its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations.

India has been locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 12,700 people and killed over 400 in the country.

Domestic airlines gear up for May 4 resumption; to adopt social distancing

Private airlines are preparing to resume operations from May 4 after the end of the second phase of the nationwide lockdown. The airlines will adopt social distancing measures on ground and on board the aircraft as part of a new protocol against Covid-19.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus growth rate declines 40% post lockdown, giving India hope

GoAir and Vistara on Wednesday announced plans to resume operations from May 4. A SpiceJet executive, too, confirmed plans to restart service after end of lockdown, while IndiGo made an announcement on resumpton of service on Tuesday. Air India, however, is yet to take a call in this regard.

GoAir said it will take a slew of measures to protect staff, crew, and passengers from Covid-19.

"Check-in counters to open 3 hours prior to flight, and close one hour prior, to allow more time for sanitized processing of customers and baggage," GoAir said in a statement. Currently, check-in counters for domestic flights close 45 minutes before departure.

GoAir said it will minimise crew interaction with passengers and suspend all on board sales. Only water will be provided, there will be no meals or snack service, it said.

A Vistara spokesperson said “While the situation remains fluid, we plan to resume services in a phased manner starting May 4. We will ensure social distancing across all touchpoints and continue with our stepped up cleaning measures."