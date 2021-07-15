Revolt Motors sells out e-bikes within minutes of opening online sales

-
Revolt Motors on Thursday witnessed another round of massive electrifying sales with its e-bikes sold out within minutes of opening online sales, RattanIndia-backed EV maker said on Thursday.
The company had earlier re-opened sales on June 18 but was forced to put brakes on the process within two hours of the resumption due to heavy rush.
This time, the bookings were closed out within minutes of launching sales on the Revolt website, the company said in a statement.
Revolt Motors claimed that these sales came against the backdrop of petrol prices reaching over Rs 100 in several cities. It added that with running cost of Revolt electric bikes being Rs 9 per 100 km compared to petrol bikes which cost Rs 250 per 100 km, the cost saving for its RV400 bikes is hard to miss.
Besides RV 400 model, the Gurugram-based electric vehicles maker also manufactures and sells RV 300 model of motorcycle.
According to Revolt Motors, with falling battery prices, EV bikes prices are already comparable to their petrol counterparts. In addition, various state governments are providing significant incentives to customers buying electric bikes.
Anjali Rattan, business chairman of RattanIndia Enterprises, said, "Revolt bikes being sold out within minutes is strong testimony of the product quality of Revolt. With petrol prices reaching upwards of Rs 100 in the country, it is hard for customers to miss the huge savings that Revolt bikes bring."
Revolt Motors Managing Director Rahul Sharma said, "Another round of blockbuster sales by Revolt clearly shows that Indian customers are quick to adopt superior products. We are working round the clock to increase our production capacities even further to cater to this huge demand.
