RIL announces opening of 'Jio World Centre' in Mumbai's BKC

-
ALSO READ
Jio World Drive: Reliance's premium retail destination in Mumbai's BKC area
Reliance Industries should consider de-merger to unlock value
RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr; revenue climbs 54%
Reliance Jio delays launch of low-cost smartphone amid chip shortage
What will drive RIL's Q3 earnings?
-
Reliance Industries Ltd. on Friday announced the opening of the Jio World Centre. The centre envisioned by Nita Ambani, director, Reliance Industries and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation is spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.
Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year. It will include cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices.
“Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story,” said Nita Ambani.
The Dhirubhai Ambani Square will be a free-entry, open public space and the Jio World Convention Centre will offer exhibition facilities and aims to put India firmly in the fast-growing global convention and exhibitions eco system. The Convention Centre has 3 exhibition halls, 2 convention halls, amongst others.
The centre will also be home to new and innovative culinary concepts including Oberoi 360 and India Accent, a luxury shopping destination.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU