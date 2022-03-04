RIL announces opening of 'Jio World Centre' in Mumbai's BKC

Ltd. on Friday announced the opening of the Jio World Centre. The centre envisioned by Nita Ambani, director, and founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation is spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year. It will include cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices.

“Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story,” said

The Dhirubhai Ambani Square will be a free-entry, open public space and the Jio World Convention Centre will offer exhibition facilities and aims to put India firmly in the fast-growing global convention and exhibitions eco system. The Convention Centre has 3 exhibition halls, 2 convention halls, amongst others.

The centre will also be home to new and innovative culinary concepts including Oberoi 360 and India Accent, a luxury shopping destination.