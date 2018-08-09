RIL, Arvind ink pact for co-branded high-performance fabric R|Elan

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) and textile conglomerate on Thursday announced a partnership for manufacturing high-performance fabric co-branded as

The said fabric will be made from speciality engineered fibres for denim and other woven fabrics.

While Arvind will provide the high performance fabric, RIL will provide necessary technology under the partnership.

“The partnership will open up opportunities for Arvind to create quality products in line with the latest trends. This co-branding effort re-affirms our vision to offer products that are aesthetically pleasing, technologically advanced and, most importantly, sustainable,” said Aamir Akhtar, CEO, Denims, , as per a joint statement.





According to RIL, the co-branding exercise will help strengthen its foothold in the Rs 2.25-2.50 trillion Indian apparel industry.

The high performance fabric was launched at RIL's (HEP) meet in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to RIL, textile and apparel manufacturers will be key beneficiaries as RIL will share its experience, knowledge and technology to manufacture high performance R|Elan fabrics in these cities.

This strong pan-India network will provide assurance to apparel brand owners and retailers of streamlined production, timelines and standard quality, RIL stated in a statement .

RIL has partnered with 32 textile players that are equipped to produce new-age fabrics using R|Elan technologies.

Already, RIL is providing latest know how, specifications and expert consultation support to these players to enhance and sustain quality of textile to be supplied to apparel manufacturers, the company stated.