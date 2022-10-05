JUST IN
RIL bats for no caps on domestic gas price as govt panel seeks review

Company says will delay investments; gas prices were hiked by 40% last week

Topics
natural gas | Reliance Industries | Domestic gas price hike

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

natural gas
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Mukesh-Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) has asked a government-appointed panel to desist from putting price caps on domestically produced natural gas. The presentation made earlier this week to the panel, according to informed sources, states that the move would be a retrograde step, delaying investments in fuel production.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 20:25 IST

