RIL, BP start Satellite Cluster gas field production ahead of schedule

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) and BP today announced the start of production from the Satellite Cluster gas field in block KG-D6, ahead of schedule.

The second of the three deep-water gas developments planned jointly, was expected to start production in mid-2021.

RIL and BP have been developing R Cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ in the KG-D6 block– which together are expected to produce around 30 mmscmd (1 billion cubic feet a day) of natural gas by 2023, meeting up to 15 percent of the country’s gas demand, said RIL in its exchange filing today.

Despite Covid-19 challenges, the Satellite Cluster field has come onstream two months ahead of schedule, it said.

The field is located about 60 km from the existing onshore terminal at Kakinada on the east coast of India in water depths of up to 1850 meters.

The developments will each utilize the existing hub infrastructure in the KG-D6 block, it said.

RIL is the operator of the block with a 66.67 percent participating interest, while BP holds a 33.33 percent participating interest.

Meanwhile brokerages said that the exploration&production (E&P) segment accounts for just 2 percent of consolidated FY23 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) and hence will not have much impact on company’s valuations or the earnings per share (EPS).

The Satellite Cluster field will produce gas from four reservoirs utilizing total of five wells and is expected to reach gas production of up to six mmscmd.

The field together, the R Cluster and Satellite Cluster are expected to contribute to about 20 per cent of India’s current gas production.

Meanwhile, the third KG D6 development, MJ, is expected to come onstream towards the latter half of 2022.

“While RIL is eligible to sell its gas under the higher price ceiling applicable to deep-water fields, pricing in those fields currently stand 30 per cent lower than our FY22-23 assumptions,” said the JP Morgan report.