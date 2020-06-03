RIL in talks with Middle Eastern sovereign funds for Jio Platforms: Report

-
ALSO READ
After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,656 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms
Vista Equity Partners to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms
RIL gains 1% as KKR picks up 2.32% stake for Rs 11,367 cr in Jio Platforms
Silver Lake checks into Jio Platforms, snaps up 1.15% for over Rs 5,600 cr
KKR picks up 2.32% stake in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 cr
-
Three leading Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds are in advanced talks to invest in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital arm, Bloomberg News reported quoting unnamed sources.
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. is slated to invest about $1 billion into Jio Platforms Ltd. and an announcement could come as soon as this week, said the news agency, following similar reports last week. Reliance, backed by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is also in discussions with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia’s The Public Investment Fund.
Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well a Reliance's telecommunication venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive $10 billion from investors including Facebook Inc in May.
Reliance and its subsidiaries have invested over $2 billion in its four-pronged strategy to become a technology powerhouse, Business Standard reported on Monday.
The strategy includes spending over $1.6 billion on buying stakes in 24 tech firms across the US, UK, and India; winning 30 US patents out of the 53 it applied for, mostly in telecom and radio communications; and developing in-house tech in artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain, virtual reality, big data, and 5G. Also, the ‘Gennext’ programme is providing venture capital support and mentoring to 150-odd companies across fields ranging from finance and retail to e-procurement, logistics, non-invasive testing of fruit quality, and delivering Indian products to global consumers, among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU