Abu Dhabi state fund in talks to invest $1 bn in Jio Platforms: Report

-
ALSO READ
After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,656 cr in Reliance Jio Platforms
Vista Equity Partners to invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms
Jio follows Voda Idea, Airtel in raising tariff; rates to begin at Rs 199
Saudi, US companies also eyeing stakes in Reliance's Jio Platforms
Silver Lake checks into Jio Platforms, snaps up 1.15% for over Rs 5,600 cr
-
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company is in talks to invest about $1 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio platforms, three sources said on Thursday.
Jio Platforms, which houses music and movie apps as well a Reliance's telecoms venture Jio Infocomm, has secured a massive $10 billion from investors including Facebook Inc within a month.
ALSO READ: GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021
Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Clearly Jio's platform is attracting a wide range of world-class investors, given its enormous potential to serve one of the world's largest marketplaces," Mubadala said in an email to Reuters.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU