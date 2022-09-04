RIL inches closer to acquiring Lanco Amarkantak with Rs 1,960 cr cash offer

JUST IN
NDTV posted highest-ever profit in a decade, say Roys in FY22 annual report
If the deal goes through, it will be the third big-ticket acquisition by the Ambani firm under IBC

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is leading the race to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power, a coal-based power project with an offer of Rs 1,960 crore upfront cash. If the offer is accepted by the lenders, this will be the third big-ticket acquisition by Reliance under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, after buying Reliance Telecom's telecom tower assets and Alok Industries, a textile firm.

First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 13:59 IST

