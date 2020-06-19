RIL net debt free before schedule; to list retail, telecom biz within 5 yrs

-
Reliance Industries is net debt-free after recent investments in its digital arm and will list two group companies in five years, said the group chairman Mukesh Ambani in a media statement on Friday.
The statement came after Reliance said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.
“We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years,” said Ambani.
“Today I am both delighted and humbled to announce that we have fulfilled our promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021,” he said.
Starting with Facebook Inc on April 22, Reliance has sold almost 25 per cent of equity in Jio Platforms - the maximum reports suggest the company intends to dilute to financial investors.
With the Saudi investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 115,693.95 crore from some of the leading global investment powerhouses at a time when the world is deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a recession kind of environment for the global economy.
