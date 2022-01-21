RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr; revenue climbs 54%

Ltd, the largest Indian company based on market capitalisation, on Friday reported 42% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 boosted by strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals and retail businesses. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,101 crore a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 54% to Rs 1.91 trillion as against Rs 1.24 trillion a year ago.

The net profit figure for the previous quarter stood at Rs 13,680 crore with the company registering consolidated revenues of Rs 1.7 trillion.

On Friday, RIL's scrip on BSE closed trading nearly flat at Rs 2,478.

Reliance Jio Infocomm's net profit rose 10% to Rs 3,615 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 3,291 crore in Q3FY21.

Reliance Jio Infocomm's revenue from operations increased 5% to Rs 19,347 crore as againt Rs 18,492 crore in year-ago period.