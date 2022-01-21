RIL Q3 results: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 18,549 cr; revenue climbs 54%

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
RIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 43% to Rs 13,680 cr
Earnings preview: Bank profits to show steady rise despite provisions
-
Reliance Industries Ltd, the largest Indian company based on market capitalisation, on Friday reported 42% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 18,549 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 boosted by strong performance in its oil-to-chemicals and retail businesses. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 13,101 crore a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 54% to Rs 1.91 trillion as against Rs 1.24 trillion a year ago.
The net profit figure for the previous quarter stood at Rs 13,680 crore with the company registering consolidated revenues of Rs 1.7 trillion.
On Friday, RIL's scrip on BSE closed trading nearly flat at Rs 2,478.
Reliance Jio Infocomm's net profit rose 10% to Rs 3,615 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 3,291 crore in Q3FY21.
Reliance Jio Infocomm's revenue from operations increased 5% to Rs 19,347 crore as againt Rs 18,492 crore in year-ago period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU