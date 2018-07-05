RIL 41st Annual General Meeting today: Key announcements of last 3 editions

Reliance Industries will hold its 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

In the past few years, the company's chairman, Mukesh Ambani, has used the occasion to make major announcements. This year too the expectations are high.

Here's what happened in the previous years



2017:

JioPhone launch: announced the launch of the 'effectively free' JioPhone in India. The phone is sold at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

Success of Jio: According to the company, Jio's subscriber base crossed 100 million in less than 170 days from the launch date. Ambani said Jio helped data consumption rise from 200 million GB to 1.2 billion GB in India.

The company had also announced that Jio services would cover 99 per cent of India's population in 12 months.

2016:

The launch of dominated the AGM in 2016. announced a slew of attractive schemes along with the launch of 4G telecom. The highlights were 4G devices from Rs 2,999, cheap data plans, unlimited night-time 4G connection and free Jio-to-Jio voice calls, among others.

The project, pegged at Rs 1.5 trillion, saw a soft-launch in December 2015, when offered mobile connections and discounted handsets to its over 100,000 employees.



Ambani also announced new Lyf devices with prices starting at Rs 2,999 and going up to Rs 5,999. The AGM also saw the launch of 4G LTE JioFi router at 1,999.

2015:

It was in 2015, that first announced the launch of He also announced ambitious plans to expand the company's retail business, saying that the company will expand its network from 200 outlets to 900 outlets over the next year.

Ambani also said Reliance will roll out an e-commerce model that will integrate online and offline retail.