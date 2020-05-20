RIL's 'rights entitlement' sees massive demand in secondary market

Shareholders of (RIL) on Wednesday got a chance to cash-in on the rights issue, much before getting allotment of the new shares or even money moving out of their account.

Thanks to new trading avenue introduced by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), eligible shareholders of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate were able to trade their ‘rights entitlement (RE)’ for an attractive price.

Investors paid as much as Rs 212 to buy the RE – akin to buying a permit to be eligible to participate in the Rs 53,125-crore

The buying interest was huge, with nearly 32 million units changing hands. A total of 442.6 million shares are being offered in the rights issue, nearly half of this will be subscribed to by promoters, as they hold 50.07 per cent stake.

One RE will give an investor the option to subscribe to one RIL share in the rights issue, which too opened simultaneously on Wednesday. On the first day, the issue subscribed about a per cent, however, bulk of the subscription in any rights offering comes closer to the last day of the issue, which is June 3 for RIL.

On the NSE, the closing price of RIL RE was Rs 212, nearly 40 per cent higher than the opening price of Rs 152. Trading in RIL RE will continue till May 29.

RIL has fixed the price at Rs 1,257 per share. Meanwhile, shares of RIL closed at Rs 1,437.4, up 2 per cent on Wednesday. The difference between the current price and price is Rs 180.4, or 14.35 per cent. Technically, the cost of acquisition for one share for those buying REs in the secondary market works out to Rs 1,469 (Rs 1,257 plus RE price of Rs 212).

Market players said the premium of Rs 32 was to factor in interests cost.

“Investors have to pay only a fourth of the amount now. The remaining 75 per cent over next 18 months. Purely by adding interest cost of 9 per cent for an 18-month period, those buying RE at current price still stand a chance to make money. The underlying assumption, however, is that you are bullish on the prospects of RIL,” said SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, an investment advisory firm.

RIL rights issue is carried out in three trances. At first shareholders have to pay 25 per cent of the issue price (Rs 314.25), another 25 per cent (Rs 314.25) in May next year and the remaining 50 per cent (Rs 628.5) in November 2021. Those participating in the rights issue will have to make these staggered payments irrespective of where RIL shares trade in the secondary market.

Many brokerages have advising their clients to subscribe to the RIL rights issue.

“We are recommending investors to subscribe to the rights issue as we are positive on the future prospects given the strong traction in digital and retail business. Based on sum of the parts valuation we have a target price of Rs 1,748,” said Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

Tulsian said there is scope for the RIL RE price to move up even more from the current levels.