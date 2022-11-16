JUST IN
Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives
NMDC in talks to invest in lithium exploration companies in Australia
Jio announces new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA world cup 2022
South Korea's KB Group invests $100 mn in Elev8 Venture Partners Fund
Thierry Bollore quits JLR, Adrian Mardell to take over as interim CEO
Keystone Realtors' IPO gets tepid response, oversubscribed 2x
TVS SCS extends contract with Dennis Eagle for UK aftermarket services
Coal India targets 50 MT sales through e-auction in second half of FY23
Indiabulls Housing embarks on growth path after three quarters of stability
TVS Supply Chain Solutions secures new five-year contract from Dennis Eagle
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Near term margins may remain subdued for Astral, high valuation weighs
Softbank to divest 29 mn shares in Paytm via block deals on Thursday
Business Standard

RIL, Tata firms top LIC's equity portfolio as insurer's valuation rises

The value of investments in Adani firms more than double in the past year

Topics
LIC  | Tata group | Reliance Group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

LIC
The corporation reduced its stake in Adani Ports from 11.3 percent in December 2019 to 9.3 percent thus booking profits in the company’s shares

The market value of Life Insurance Corporation’s stake in India’s top conglomerates has witnessed a sharp rise in the past year, with Reliance Industries and Tata group companies topping the valuation charts, according to data sourced from the stock exchanges. The value of investments in Adani firms more than double in the past year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 19:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.