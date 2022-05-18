RIL to submit bid for British medical retail chain Boots by month-end

Mukesh Ambani-owned Ltd plans to submit a bid for Boots UK, a British medical retail chain, by month-end in a transaction which would cost as much as $10 billion. The acquisition would be the first big ticket overseas investment by Reliance after the company made a string of acquisitions in the American shale gas industry. The deadline for submitting the bid was on Monday, but was extended following a request from the bidders, said a banker. based billionaires and owners of UK’s retail ASDA Group, Issa Brothers, are also in the race alongwith TDR Capital, a British private equity firm, and are considered to be the front-runners, say bankers. “This transaction will require a lot of political capital in the British government and the Issa brothers have a lot of clout,” said a banker. "But Ambani and Apollo are also planning an aggressive bid," the banker said. The Issa brothers – Mohsin and Zubair – acquired ASDA group from Walmart for 6.8 billion pounds in October 2020 and are well known for creating a retail empire via acquisitions. Also Read: Mukesh Ambani, Britain's Issa brothers face off in final battle for Boots A Reliance spokesperson declined to comment. Bankers said Reliance’s overseas subsidiary has tied up with American private equity giant Apollo Global Management to fund the transaction and is in talks to raise funds from overseas banks. If wins the race, then it would give the billionaire a formidable presence in the European retail market with access to 2,200 stores. RIL has already acquired online drug seller NetMeds in India and the Boots acquisition will help it launch NetMeds abroad and bring the offline retail chain to India.

The drugstore chain is currently owned by American retail giant, Walgreens Boots Alliance and has presence in Unted Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Thailand and Indonesia.

Analysts said RIL has ample cash to mount an aggressive bid with cash and liquid investments of Rs 2.4 trillion as on December 31, 2021, at a consolidated level. RIL’s financial flexibility was further supported by sizable bank lines, which usually remain unutilised to the extent of 30-50 per cent, according to ratings firm CRISIL. Acquisition By Reliance Inds since Jan 2017

Deal Type Announce Date Target Name $ Mn M&A Mar 23, 2018 Saavn Media Ltd 874 M&A Oct 10, 2021 REC Solar Holdings AS 771 INV Mar 11, 2019 Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd 573 M&A Oct 17, 2018 Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd 534 M&A Oct 17, 2018 DEN Networks Ltd 319 INV Oct 31, 2021 Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd 211 M&A Mar 21, 2022 Sintex Industries Ltd 207 INV Sep 27, 2021 Glance InMobi Pte Ltd 200 M&A Oct 10, 2021 Sterling and Wilson Renewable 181 M&A Apr 23, 2018 Individual Learning Pvt Ltd 180

Source: BloombergComplied by BS Research Bureau