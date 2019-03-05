JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

IL&FS board charges former directors of money laundering, criminal intent

Bugatti unveils most expensive new car at $12.5 mn for 110th anniversary
Business Standard

RInfra pips L&T, Afcons to win Rs 648 cr contract for Hirasar airport

The new facility is 36 km from existing Rajkot airport, will cater to spillover traffic from Ahmedabad

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Global private equity funds bullish about six Indian airports up for sale
Representative Image

Reliance Infrastructure Limited has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for the construction of a new greenfield Airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Reliance Infrastructure Engineering and Construction (E&C) has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) of a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of new greenfield Airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat. Reliance Infrastructure Limited had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as a main contractor," the statement said.

According to the company, Reliance Infrastructure had scored the highest technical score of 92.2% among nine qualified bidders like Afcons, and Larsen & Toubro.

The scope of work includes, detailed designing, engineering, procurement and construction for the project, and the airport is to be completed is the next 30 months time.

"The new airport is being constructed at a location near National Highway (NH-8B) connecting Ahmedabad and Rajkot, nearly 36 km from the existing Rajkot Airport. Over time, the proposed new airport will also meet the spillover needs of Ahmedabad," RInfra said in its statement. The holistic development of Hirasar airport will not only serve the demand generated by Rajkot city but also cater to the demand in the neighbouring states, the company added.
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 18:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements