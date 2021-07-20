RInfra-promoted BSES ties up 510 Mw solar and bundled hybrid power

Reliance Infrastructure promoted power distribution company in Delhi Limited signed purchase agreement for 510 Mw of solar and bundled hybrid power. Of the total quantum, 300 Mw is and 210 Mw hybrid power. is the first discom in the country to sign for hybrid power.

Hybrid power is a bundled mix of solar and wind power, wherein one component is at least 33 per cent of the contracted capacity.

The company saod in a public statement that the solar and hybrid power is expected to be available to discoms in 18 months after signing of the agreement. The discom will purchase at Rs 2.44 per unit and hybrid at Rs 2.48 per unit.

BSES was recently allowed to end its PPA with Dadri thermal power unit of NTPC by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. It is also in the process of cancelling six more thermal power PPAs. The company is planning to replace this capacity with green energy.

BSES operates two discoms in Delhi - BRPL and BYPL which are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and GoNCTD.