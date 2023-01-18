Rise and rise of India's startup story: Growth beyond the funding chill

Amid the current funding winter, investments in the Indian start-up ecosystem have taken a big hit. But the question that arises is should we equate what Indian startups have achieved to only funds raised during the year 2022?



Before we agree to do that, let’s look at what the Indian startup ecosystem has achieved so far. India has a total of 88,395 startups, recognised by the Department of promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).