Rising costs, growing demand for shift wages pull down tea industry

In June, the tea industry was shaken as the world's largest producer Mcleod Russel moved to sell 11 tea gardens in a bid to slash debt and consolidate its business. Nearly two years ago, Duncans, one of the largest tea companies in India, shut doors.

Now, growing demand for shift wages for plantation employees in West Bengal, who want rates revised from Rs 159 to Rs 169, may lead to more lower in the industry. The Plantations Labour Act requires workers be provided wages, health care, food, accommodation and education for their children. Assam, which produces close to 700 ...