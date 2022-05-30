Rising inflation has led to marked slowdown in growth rates: HUL Chairman

High in recent times has led to a marked slowdown in growth rates, Nitin Paranjpe, chairman of told investors in the company's annual report adding that India remains one of the fastest-growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) markets.

Paranjpe also said, “the recent slowdown notwithstanding, the penetration of products both in urban and rural India, provides significant headroom for growth.” As more people are entering the middle class, a large working population, increasing nuclear family structures, urbanisation and rapid adoption of technology, all bode well for the growth of the sector in the country."

He also said that the Indian consumer is evolving rapidly and the pandemic has accelerated several trends that will continue to have far-reaching effects on the Indian consumer which include an increased affinity towards holistic health and wellbeing, a massive shift in the adoption of digital technology and a heightened consciousness amongst consumers on sustainability and social equity.

“The Indian consumer is increasingly choosing superior products and brands that are also good for the people and the planet,” Paranjpe said.

Sanjiv Mehta, MD & CEO of HUL also said, In the near future, with geopolitical tensions and commodity price inflation, the business environment will continue to be challenging.

In its outlook, the company said “In the backdrop of a challenging operating environment in this fiscal, we dynamically managed our business to deliver strong bottom-line performance whilst growing our consumer franchise and made significant progress on our strategic priorities.” Adding, “We will continue to take this approach in the financial year 2022-23 where the operating environment is expected to remain challenging with further input cost and soft market growth.”

HUL is confident in outpacing market growth and maintaining margins at healthy levels.

The company also said that notwithstanding these near-term challenges, the Indian FMCG sector offers significant potential for growth.

“In the mid-long term, we will continue to create value for all our stakeholders by growing ahead of the market, delivering modest margin expansion, and through disciplined use of capital,” the company said.