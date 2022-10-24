JUST IN
Private Solution: Rise in storage helps securing food from damage, loss
Business Standard

Rising rates may result in moderation in home sales growth: JLL chief Dhir

The increase of 190 basis points (bps) in the repo rate resulted in a surge in mortgage rates with a transmission of 130-140 bps in the effective home loan rates: Radha Dhir

Topics
Real Estate  | JLL India | Realty

Raghavendra Kamath 

Radha Dhir, chief executive and country head, India, JLL
Radha Dhir, chief executive and country head, India, JLL

Real estate industry is facing a double blow with the rising interest rates and a slowdown in infotech industry that is expected to negatively impact office leasing. Radha Dhir, chief executive and country head, India, JLL (international property consultancy), shares her views on both residential and office property markets in the country, and the outlook for them in an interview with Raghavendra Kamath. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 23:55 IST

