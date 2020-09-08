Rising sales numbers not a reflection of ground reality, say auto dealers

Wholesale automobile sales for most in India may have risen significantly in August, but dealers say they are yet to see a sign of recovery in retail demand.

The dealers say the significant increase in sales was also driven by a need to fill the depleting inventory as most dealerships were transitioning from BS IV to when the Covid-19 induced lockdown was announced.

“Things are not that rosy on the ground as being shown by the Obviously there is a stock build up happening. So, for some it is overstocking and may lead to an inventory pile up and for some companies it’s regularisation of stock,” said Vinkesh Gulati, president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), apex lobby group of automobile dealerships.

“All dealers had almost cleared BS IV stock and the lockdown was announced on March 24. So, there was almost near nil inventory and hence an opportunity for stocking up was there which is reflected in the wholesale numbers,” said Nikunj Sanghi, managing director at JS Fourwheel Motors and past president of FADA- the association of

The debate over recovery of has also reignited the issue if should reverse the conventional practice of reporting figures of wholesale data (despatches to dealers) and switch to reporting of retail data (sales to end customers).

numbers are a barometer of the country’s economy. Gulati, the new president of FADA, said he would keep on pressing the industry to adopt retail sales as they give a true picture of the ground situation. “Every dealer works on a dealer management software which is a platform of So their data on sales get updated in real time. But they don’t report it. Their message is not for the dealers or ground reality. It’s for their shareholders,” Gulati said, adding that in contrast to the 20 per cent growth reported by auto companies in August, the dealers don’t expect any growth except in tractors.

However, Gulati said dealers were expecting the third quarter to be a good sales period which may prevent the stock push by leading to an inventory pile up. “We expect some good sales happening in Q3. Everyone is expecting October and November to be good, followed by December when the year-end sales happen. So Q3 will be the best quarter of this year. Hence, the inventory pile up isn’t hurting, but if the gap in wholesale is huge in September again, then it will hurt," he said.

Dealers say that with more and salary reduction, and have become more cautious.

“ are still risk averse. They are not as aggressive as they used to be during pre-Covid times. Their approval process has become tighter. They are checking if the customer has taken any moratorium on existing loans and they are avoiding them,“ Gulati said.