Rising spend on renovations propel growth for home decor start-ups

One of the less talked about outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic is people ending up with more disposable incomes. Those who still have jobs are getting to save more, as expenses on commute, eating out and holidays have come down.

Some of this extra earning is going towards home renovation and repairs, especially since home is now the de-facto office. After a slump in the early Covid months, business at LivSpace and HomeLane, two leading home decor internet start-ups in India, have bounced backed, according to industry executives and reports. People, especially in the metro regions like ...