RJio GigaFiber monthly plans leak before pre-bookings start: Details here

Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider on July 5 announced the Jio GigaFiber, a fiber-to-the-home for homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises, at the Reliance Industries 41st Annual General Meeting. Though, the salient feature of the broadband connection -- 1Gbps download speed – was shared at the event, crucial information such as Jio Gigafiber plans detail and preliminary cost was kept undisclosed, to be unveiled later before final launch.

The pre-registration for the GigaFiber is set to begin from August 15 on Jio.com and MyJio app. While there is no official confirmation on connection cost and plans detail, an online technology portal Trak has curated all leaks around GigaFiber plans on the web.

Here are details of leaked Jio GigaFiber plans:

Rs 500 plan

In this plan, the GigaFibre would offer 300GB of data for one month at download speed of 50Mbps.

The data limit would be a part of company’s fair usage policy (FUP).

Rs 750 plan

In this plan, the GigaFiber would offer 450GB of data for one month at a download speed of 50Mbps.

Rs 999 plan

In this plan, the GigaFiber would offer 600GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,299 plan

In this plan, the GigaFiber would offer 750GB of data for one month at a download speed of 100Mbps.

Rs 1,500 plan

In the most expensive GigaFiber plan, the company would offer 900GB of data for one month at a download speed of 150Mbps.

Like Reliance Jio, the GigaFiber service would also come with unlimited data bandwidth. However, the connection speed in each plan would reduce to lower data transfer rate after the FUP limit is reached. The above plans are not official and just a curated list of what is making round on internet, curated by Trak. None of the above mentioned plans show 1Gbps connection speed, which is claimed to be the differentiating factor between Jio and other service providers – according to the company.