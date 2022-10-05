Robotics start-up Miko picks 70% stake in AI board-game maker Square Off

-
ALSO READ
Peer Robotics raises $2.3 million in seed funding from Kalaari Capital
Addverb Technologies plans to build largest mobile robotics plant
Zetwerk unveils programme to help hardware startups in robotics, e-mobility
What are web intelligence tools that Sebi wants to use for surveillance
Asian Paints Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 850.4 cr, revenue up 18.7%
-
Miko, which makes companion robots for children, has acquired a 70 per cent stake in Square Off, a company for AI-driven automated board games, for an undisclosed amount.
“The move is a natural fit for two companies that share a passion for robotics and learning,” said Sneh Vaswani, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Miko, in a press statement. “AI is the future of play, and Square Off’s innovation has transformed how players young and old interact with chess and other board games. We’re excited to help Square Off continue accelerating its growth.”
Miko robots will instruct children how to play chess and other board games. The two brands aim to together generate more than $100 million in revenue in 2023.
Square Off’s leadership will stay on board and continue to work toward bringing robotics and AI-powered smart toys to 10 million homes worldwide, Miko said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to join forces with Miko on this journey to revolutionize edutainment for kids,” said Bhavya Gohil, Square Off’s co-founder and CEO.
Atur Mehta, Square Off’s’ co-founder and CTO, said the move will “bring new levels of innovation, design and interaction to the space.”
In August, Miko 3 became the first children’s robot to launch an official Disney app. Miko said it was the only Asian start-up to participate in the 2021 Disney Accelerator.
Miko raised $28 million in series B funding in August earlier this year.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 15:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU