Rolling with the punches: Slowdown in auto sales drags tyre industry

Growth in the tyre industry has been slowing, especially from the second half of 2018-19, on account of a liquidity crunch, lower infrastructure spending because of elections and the general slowdown in auto sales. Full-year growth production came in at just 7-8 per cent against 6-7 per cent in 2017-18.

The second half of 2018-19 has been particularly poor (see table). This slowdown is hardly surprising in an uninspiring year for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which account for 22-52 per cent of production of the tyre industry, depending on the segment. Passenger car ...