Rolls-Royce's performance 'unsustainable', says CEO Tufan Erginbilgic

-
ALSO READ
Nokia 8210 4G review: A good feature phone with mix of old and new features
HMD Global launches Nokia G11 Plus smartphone at Rs 12,499: Details here
HMD Global launches Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India: Price, specs and more
HMD Global launches Nokia C31 smartphone at Rs 9,999 in India: Details here
HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs
-
Rolls-Royce's performance is 'unsustainable' and it is underperforming every key competitor, the new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic said in a global address to staff, as reported by the Financial Times (FT).
"It is at a level [at which] it cannot continue. Rolls-Royce has not been performing for a long, long time, it has nothing to do with Covid, let's be very clear. Covid created a crisis, but the issue in hand has nothing to do with it," he said.
He told employees that they were losing money in every investment, and investors were losing patience with the engineering group.
Tufan Erginbilgic took over the company from Warren East at the start of January to improve the company's performance. According to FT, the compnay's profit margins have been lower than bigger competitors like General Electric etc.
Erginbilgic said that the company is a 'burning platform'. More than a decade ago, Nokia's then-CEO Stephen Elop descibed the Finnish company as a "burning platform". Three years later, the mobile business of Nokia was sold to Microsoft.
"We do have a burning platform, not because I say so but because of what I am going to share with you," he said.
The new CEO also launched a "transformation programme" with a focus on "optimisation". FT said that this could mean more job cuts, especially among the white-collar workers, in coming days. The company had cut around 9,000 jobs in 2020 amid air travel slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He further added that the company's civil aerospace division was not generating cash or profits even before the pandemic. The company generates bulk of its profits from the hours its engines are for in the air.
Experts said that opening up of China might have a potivie impact on the company's financial positions.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU