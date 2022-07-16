Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad eyeing M&As in US and Southeast Asia

-
ALSO READ
Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad eyeing acquisitions in the US, Southeast Asia
upGrad says study-abroad unit set to become largest player in South Asia
Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad eyeing acquisitions in the US, Southeast Asia
You can't raise cash to blow it up: Ronnie Screwvala on layoffs at unicorns
Ronnie Screwvala-backed startup Lido Learning shuts shop, workers seek help
-
Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad has initiated a M&A (mergers and acquisitions) strategy in negotiations to acquire various companies in markets, such as the US and Southeast Asia. As part of that strategy, upGrad Rekrut, a 100 per cent subsidiary of upGrad, has acquired Wolves India, a recruitment and staffing firm, for an undisclosed amount. It specialises in helping recruit tech talent.
upGrad is making these moves at a time when the company almost doubled its valuation to $2.25 billion after raising $225 million in fresh funding from investors such as James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and family offices of Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal and Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, according to the sources.
“Geographical expansion is definitely a critical area for us,” said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad, in an interview.
“We are in talks with companies in the US and Southeast Asia, and exploring opportunities where we can expand our presence internationally.”
The international business is so critical that the firm’s other co-founder Phalgun Kompalli, has shifted to the US to lead businesses within the brand there.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU