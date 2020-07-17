JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BS READS: How deep Huawei's roots run and why it's tough to keep it out

HCL Tech Q1 profit up 31.7% at Rs 2,925 crore; Shiv Nadar retires
Business Standard

Shiv Nadar retires, daughter Roshni becomes HCL Technologies chairperson

Nadar will continue as managing director and hold the designation of Chief Strategy Officer

Topics
Shiv Nadar | HCL Technologies | HCL Technologies Results

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shiv Nadar retires, daughter Roshni becomes HCL Technologies chairperson
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the new chairperson of HCL Technologies.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies, the IT services company said on Friday. She replaces her father Shiv Nadar, who would continue as managing director and hold the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.

Malhotra, 38, until recently the chief executive officer and non-executive director of the company, is one of the richest women in the country. IIFL Wealth Hurun rankings in 2019 estimated her wealth at Rs 36,800 crore.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 09:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU