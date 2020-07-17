Shiv Nadar retires, daughter Roshni becomes HCL Technologies chairperson

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies, the IT services company said on Friday. She replaces her father Shiv Nadar, who would continue as managing director and hold the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.



Malhotra, 38, until recently the chief executive officer and non-executive director of the company, is one of the richest women in the country. IIFL Wealth Hurun rankings in 2019 estimated her wealth at Rs 36,800 crore.